WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More from Night 2April 8, 2021
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More from Night 2
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver start off the Road to WrestleMania with incredible physicality. Night 1 included an incredible match between Walter and Tommaso Ciampa as well as an impactful main event where Io Shirai was dethroned by Raquel Gonzalez.
Night 2 had a dual main event. Finn Balor put his title on the line against the man that never was never defeated for the NXT Championship, Karrion Kross. While The Prince has been dominant as champion, the former champion is completely undefeated in singles action.
Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are longtime friends and allies, but their rivalry may become even bigger than that alliance. In an unsanctioned match, the two would battle with intention to hurt one another.
Jordan Devlin never lost the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, but NXT crowned Santos Escobar all the same. The two would finally fight to crown the true cruiserweight champion in a ladder match.
Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon have begun to define the legacy of the NXT Tag Team Championships, but their major rivals would not let them rest. The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell had a plan to finally get The Poison Pixie tag team gold.
After an impressive Night 1 performance, Bronson Reed had a chance to finally capture the NXT North American Championship. He just needed to defeat the NXT legend Johnny Gargano.
While Night 1 was good, Night 2 had a chance to make this an all-time-great TakeOver. It was all down to whether this packed card would deliver.
Lineup for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2
- NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross.
- Unsanctioned: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole.
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Jordan Devlin (c).
- NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. The Way.
- NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed.
This is the official card for Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:
Pre-Show No. 1 Contender: Breezango vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain
Drake Maverick was carried through the early portion of this match, often literally by Killian Dain. However, he got a chance to show off his resilience against the coordinated tag team work of Fandango and Tyler Breeze.
This allowed The Beast of Belfast to stay fresh for an impactful late attack on the former tag team champions. Breezango had no answer for Dain, who eventually planted Maverick on Fandango with a powerbomb to earn the victory.
Result
Dain and Maverick def. Breezango by pinfall to become the No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was certainly the right match to leave on the Pre-Show. While Breezango looked good together and played well off the oddball team of Dain and Maverick, this was never more than a solid NXT match rather than something that would have worked on the TakeOver card.
It was good of WWE to add a No. 1 contender stipulation to this contest. Dain and Maverick should work well off MSK as they did in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It will be a solid showcase opportunity for the team that has rarely gotten opportunities.