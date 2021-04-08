WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More from Night 2

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver start off the Road to WrestleMania with incredible physicality. Night 1 included an incredible match between Walter and Tommaso Ciampa as well as an impactful main event where Io Shirai was dethroned by Raquel Gonzalez.

Night 2 had a dual main event. Finn Balor put his title on the line against the man that never was never defeated for the NXT Championship, Karrion Kross. While The Prince has been dominant as champion, the former champion is completely undefeated in singles action.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are longtime friends and allies, but their rivalry may become even bigger than that alliance. In an unsanctioned match, the two would battle with intention to hurt one another.

Jordan Devlin never lost the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, but NXT crowned Santos Escobar all the same. The two would finally fight to crown the true cruiserweight champion in a ladder match.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon have begun to define the legacy of the NXT Tag Team Championships, but their major rivals would not let them rest. The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell had a plan to finally get The Poison Pixie tag team gold.

After an impressive Night 1 performance, Bronson Reed had a chance to finally capture the NXT North American Championship. He just needed to defeat the NXT legend Johnny Gargano.

While Night 1 was good, Night 2 had a chance to make this an all-time-great TakeOver. It was all down to whether this packed card would deliver.