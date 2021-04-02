NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Ranking the Top 7 Players in the Final Four

0 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Four teams are left standing in the hunt for the 2021 NCAA men's tournament title.

Gonzaga and Baylor have stood atop the college basketball world all season, and despite a wild tournament filled with upsets and Cinderella stories, they are still on a collision course for the national championship game.

Can upstart No. 11 seed UCLA or defensive-minded No. 2 seed Houston pull off the upset?

Before the Final Four tips off Saturday, we've taken a quick run through those four rosters and highlighted the seven best players left standing in the 2021 tournament.

Players are ranked based on overall stats, tournament productivity and their importance to their team's success.

Let's get to it.