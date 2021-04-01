Antonio Brown Rumors: Buccaneers, WR 'Not Close' on Deal amid Contract Talks

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain interested in a reunion with wide receiver Antonio Brown, but the sides reportedly are "not close right now" to a contract agreement because of financial differences.

"They want to bring him back, the Bucs do, just at a different number than he has in mind right now," the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday on Good Morning Football.

Brown signed with the Bucs in late October and he made his team debut in a Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints after serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, accused him of rape in federal lawsuit filed in September 2019, and Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated then detailed further allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic incidents against the 32-year-old Miami native by other women.

Brown filed a countersuit against Taylor for defamation based on "false accusations."

The Central Michigan was previously one of the NFL's most accomplished receivers. He recorded seven Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro selections across nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18).

He made brief stops with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019.

Brown recorded 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns across eight regular-season appearances for Tampa Bay. He added eight catches for 81 yards and two scores during the team's playoff run, which ended with a triumph in Super Bowl LV (he was inactive for the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay).

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Tuesday the team has been in contact with the wideout.

"We're just gonna take our time. There's offers out there," Arians told reporters. "We'll see how it goes."

Running back Leonard Fournette, who re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, said he's hopeful Brown will make the same decision.

"I hope he comes back," Fournette said. "Guys like that, you need around. He's just, I think, misunderstood a lot. I didn't know too much about AB before we played with each other, but he's a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back."

Tampa already has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin under contract for next season, so getting Brown back isn't necessarily a make-or-break transaction for the Tom Brady-led offense, but it's a luxury that can help keep the offense at a Super Bowl level.