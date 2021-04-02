NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Power Ranking the Final Four Teams

2 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Road Behind: You can't control whom you face in the NCAA tournament, so we can't blame Houston for becoming the first team ever to face four consecutive double-digit seeds on the way to the Final Four. However, it surely bears mentioning that Houston's toughest opponent thus far was Rutgers, and yet the Cougars were pushed right to the brink of elimination twice already. They needed a dramatic, late comeback to beat Rutgers and then almost fell victim to a dramatic, late comeback from Oregon State.

The Road Ahead: After four straight double-digit seeds, Houston draws No. 1 seed Baylor for the right to likely face No. 1 seed Gonzaga. That's an abrupt change in the level of competition, but this Final Four clash should be a great one. It won't be pretty. It will be physical. And people are going to complain about it being a ratings nightmare. But real college basketball fans are going to adore watching Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau square off with Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell.

Reason to Buy: Houston's defense is fantastic. The Cougars have actually had some bad luck in the three-point defense department (34.3 percent in the tournament compared to 27.5 percent before the tournament). However, they have powered through it with 7.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and minimum fouls, holding opponents to 55.8 points. The Cougars are also dominant on the offensive glass.

Reason to Sell: Has a Final Four team ever been this unproven? Hard to believe Houston is this close to winning a national championship with just one game played against a KenPom top-30 team—and that lone game against Texas Tech happened in November. More concerning than the schedule strength, though, is the 35.9 field-goal percentage over the past three games. Got to shoot much better than that to beat Baylor and Gonzaga.

Will Win It All If...: It gets hot from downtown. Houston loves to shoot threes, and it blows out opponents when those shots are falling. The Cougars shot at least 38 percent from distance on 12 occasions this season, winning each of those "contests" by at least 17 points. Hard to imagine they could blow out Baylor like that, let alone Gonzaga. But if the Cougars shoot better than 40 percent from distance in these last two games, they could win the whole shebang.