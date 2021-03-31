    Lions President Rod Wood: Detroit 'Serious Contender' to Host 2024 NFL Draft

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 31, 2021

    Detroit Lions helmets are seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions president Rod Wood announced that Detroit is "in the mix" to host the 2024 NFL draft and further clarified that the city is a "serious contender" to do so. 

    Chris Burke of The Athletic relayed the comments from Wood.

    Detroit has never hosted the NFL draft before, although Michigan has hosted major NFL events.

    Pontiac, Michigan, the former home of the Lions before they moved to Ford Field in Detroit, hosted Super Bowls in 1982 and 2006.

    The NFL draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014 before Chicago hosted it in 2015 and 2016. The draft has since been held in Philadelphia, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Nashville. Last year's draft was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The next three drafts will be held in Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City.

    It's known that Green Bay, Wisconsin is a finalist to host the 2024 NFL draft.

    Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy announced that information on a shareholders call in July 2020, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website.

    Murphy also spoke about the possibility when talking with reporters on Tuesday, per Mike Spofford of the team's website. He said that a decision on the 2024 draft location isn't expected until owners meet in October.

    For now, the Lions and Packers are focused on this year's draft. Detroit holds the No. 7 overall pick, and Green Bay will begin their draft with the 29th selection.

