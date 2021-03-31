Ja'Marr Chase Says He 'Wouldn't Mind' a Reunion with Joe Burrow on Bengals

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase "wouldn't mind" joining forces with his former quarterback, Joe Burrow, on the Cincinnati Bengals.

"If we go back together, we're trying to do nothing but get back our chemistry and have some more fun," he said Wednesday, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick last year, previously shared a similar sentiment about Chase, who is considered a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

"That's a really good player. It's pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said in January. "He's an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

