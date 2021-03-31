    Ja'Marr Chase Says He 'Wouldn't Mind' a Reunion with Joe Burrow on Bengals

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 31, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Baton Rouge, La. Chase was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase "wouldn't mind" joining forces with his former quarterback, Joe Burrow, on the Cincinnati Bengals

    "If we go back together, we're trying to do nothing but get back our chemistry and have some more fun," he said Wednesday, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough

    Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick last year, previously shared a similar sentiment about Chase, who is considered a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. 

    "That's a really good player. It's pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said in January. "He's an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

                                                                                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

