Celtics Buyout Targets to Pursue After 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Another NBA trade deadline came and went without a major move by the Boston Celtics.

They didn't sit out swap season. They brokered a pair of exchanges, in fact, sending three players out the door and bringing three back.

But considering the caliber of names that were moved, it was a little disheartening to see Boston only swing big enough to land Evan Fournier. He's fine and helps with a season-long search for bench scoring, but he was probably only the third-most desirable player traded away by the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic, behind Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon—both of whom would have fit perfectly with the Shamrocks.

That means the Celtics' search for roster reinforcements should be ongoing. If they take aim at the buyout market, the following three names stand out as worthwhile targets.