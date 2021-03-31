    Dan Orlovsky: Justin Fields' Work Ethic Questioned by Some in NFL Before Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2021

    Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Paul Vernon/Associated Press

    Ohio State star Justin Fields has reportedly seen his stock slip due to questions about his work ethic.

    ESPN's Dan Orlovsky discussed the issues Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show:

    As Bucky Brooks of NFL Network noted, these types of critiques have historically come against Black quarterbacks:

    Jim Trotter of NFL.com also argued race plays a factor when evaluating top quarterbacks in the draft.

    The on-field talent with Fields is obvious after he threw 63 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions over his last two years with Ohio State, also adding 15 rushing scores in this time. He showcased his athleticism at his pro day Tuesday by running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds.

    Meanwhile, any potential doubt about his toughness and character was seemingly answered during the College Football Playoff when he suffered a brutal rib injury but remained in the game to defeat Clemson.

    "He's very, very competitive," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Fields, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "So when you combine the talent, the size, the arm strength, his competitiveness, his toughness, his intelligence, it kind of checks all the boxes. If you were trying to design a quarterback, to me, Justin fits that prototype."

    "Everything you invest in that kid, you're going to get back," Day added.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Some in the NFL reportedly still question the quarterback's work ethic, and it could lead to him dropping in the 2021 draft.

    Related

      Lockett Signing $69M Extension

      Seattle to sign star WR Tyler Lockett to 4-yr, $69.2M contract extension with $37M guaranteed (Schefter)

      Lockett Signing $69M Extension
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lockett Signing $69M Extension

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Expert NFL Free-Agency Grades

      Report card time 📝

      B/R's Expert NFL Free-Agency Grades
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Expert NFL Free-Agency Grades

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      All-Virtual Offseason Unlikely

      NFL says teams can begin offseason program virtually April 19 but expects return to in-person activities this spring

      All-Virtual Offseason Unlikely
      NFL logo
      NFL

      All-Virtual Offseason Unlikely

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson's Lawyer Issues 18 Testimonials from Massage Therapists Supporting QB

      Watson's Lawyer Issues 18 Testimonials from Massage Therapists Supporting QB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson's Lawyer Issues 18 Testimonials from Massage Therapists Supporting QB

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report