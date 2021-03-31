Dan Orlovsky: Justin Fields' Work Ethic Questioned by Some in NFL Before Draft

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Ohio State star Justin Fields has reportedly seen his stock slip due to questions about his work ethic.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky discussed the issues Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show:

As Bucky Brooks of NFL Network noted, these types of critiques have historically come against Black quarterbacks:

Jim Trotter of NFL.com also argued race plays a factor when evaluating top quarterbacks in the draft.

The on-field talent with Fields is obvious after he threw 63 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions over his last two years with Ohio State, also adding 15 rushing scores in this time. He showcased his athleticism at his pro day Tuesday by running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds.

Meanwhile, any potential doubt about his toughness and character was seemingly answered during the College Football Playoff when he suffered a brutal rib injury but remained in the game to defeat Clemson.

"He's very, very competitive," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Fields, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "So when you combine the talent, the size, the arm strength, his competitiveness, his toughness, his intelligence, it kind of checks all the boxes. If you were trying to design a quarterback, to me, Justin fits that prototype."

"Everything you invest in that kid, you're going to get back," Day added.

Some in the NFL reportedly still question the quarterback's work ethic, and it could lead to him dropping in the 2021 draft.