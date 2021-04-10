Cesaro Beats Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 37

Credit: WWE.com

In the first WrestleMania main card singles match of his career, Cesaro beat Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday.

The Swiss Cyborg took Rollins on 23 turns of his Cesaro Swing before hitting the Neutralizer for the victory.

Cesaro has been a Superstar on the rise in recent months, but Rollins set out to put a halt to his momentum because of his dissatisfaction with the way his rival received him following his return from a hiatus on SmackDown.

The entire SmackDown roster walked out during a speech Rollins gave in the middle of the ring on Feb. 12, and Cesaro was the last to leave. The Messiah initially thought he was supporting him, but Cesaro ultimately walked off as well.

An incensed Rollins attacked Cesaro from behind, which set the wheels in motion for one of the most personal rivalries on the WrestleMania card.

Rollins attempted to manipulate Cesaro in subsequent weeks in hopes that he would join forces with him, but those efforts were in vain, as The Swiss Cyborg had no interest in aligning himself with someone who clearly had less-than-sincere motives.

On one occasion, Cesaro put Rollins in the swing while he was cutting a promo. What ensued was perhaps the funniest swing of all time with the heel screaming into the microphone throughout. All told, Cesaro spun Rollins around 22 times.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The number of spins didn't sit well with Rollins, and it wasn't long before he was out for revenge. He got some when he interfered during a match between Cesaro and Murphy on SmackDown and took the Swiss wrestler out with a Stomp.

Rollins vowed that he wouldn't allow Cesaro to swing him again, but just a couple of weeks before WrestleMania, The Swiss Cyborg caught up to Rollins backstage and swung him, thus locking in their encounter at The Show of Shows

The match against Rollins represented one of the biggest opportunities of Cesaro's career as a singles wrestler, while Rollins is no stranger to WrestleMania moments after his world title wins over Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, as well as a victory over Triple H.

Because of that, Rollins was the ideal opponent for Cesaro in terms of trying to get to that next level, and by beating The Messiah on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Swiss Cyborg may now be on track to reach main event status.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).