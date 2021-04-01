NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: The All-Tournament Team Through Elite 8

1 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

The backcourt of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell has pushed Baylor to the Final Four. Mitchell, though, has showed the explosiveness and defensive intensity that makes him a nightmare to handle on both ends—and he's not even hitting threes right now. He's provided 13.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Mitchell, a 45.0 percent long-range shooter, is just 4-of-12 from beyond the arc in the tournament.

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State

Houston quieted Ethan Thompson and beat the Beavers in the Elite Eight, but he put together a superb run. The senior averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while guiding Oregon State to its first appearance in the Elite Eight since 1982. Thompson shot 88.2 percent at the free-throw line in March Madness.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Corey Kispert has the unique distinction of shooting better from long distance. Inside the arc, he's at 45.0 percent in the NCAA tournament. From the perimeter, the senior has nailed 50.0 percent of his 7.5 attempts per game. Kispert enters the Final Four with 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts

For only the second time, a No. 15 seed reached the Sweet 16. Kevin Obanor played a leading role in that Cinderella story, providing 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals and burying 43.5 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts per game. Obanor, incidentally, had exactly 11 rebounds in all three games.

Isaiah Mobley and Evan Mobley, USC

Why not both? Isaiah Mobley is the less-heralded brother but assembled a strong tournament. He collected 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 54.5 percent from three and 61.0 overall. Evan Mobley, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, added 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. They carried USC to its first Elite Eight appearance in 20 years.