    Aaron Rodgers to Guest-Host 'Jeopardy' for 2 Weeks Starting on April 5

    Mike Chiari
March 31, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Six years after his impressive win on Celebrity Jeopardy, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to serve as a guest host on the iconic quiz show.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers will host Jeopardy for two consecutive weeks, beginning with the week of April 5.

    The reigning NFL MVP is a longtime Jeopardy fan, and he got the chance to live out a dream in 2015 when he beat astronaut Mark Kelly and Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank on Celebrity Jeopardy to win $50,000 for the MACC Fund.

    During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Greg Evans of Deadline) in January, Rodgers said: "One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek."

    Trebek famously hosted Jeopardy from 1984 to 2020, with his final episode as host airing on Jan. 8, 2021.

    He died on Nov. 8, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. Despite being diagnosed with the illness in early 2019, Trebek continued to host until his death.

    Rodgers tweeted the following in honor of Trebek after his death:

    No full-time replacement has been named for Trebek thus far, but Jeopardy has announced several guest hosts who will be filling in for the foreseeable future.

    Ken Jennings, who is arguably the greatest Jeopardy contestant of all time, was the first person to step in as an interim host in January.

    Along with Rodgers, some of the celebrities slated to take on guest-hosting duties include actress Mayim Bialik, talk show host Dr. Oz and television news anchors Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper.

    Now is the perfect time for Rodgers to fill the role, as the one-time Super Bowl winner is in the midst of the offseason ahead of the 2021 NFL campaign.  

