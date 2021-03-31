Steelers' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of work to do in the 2021 NFL draft.

Free agency came with limited options to actually improving the team on the field. With little salary-cap space and several key players on expiring contracts, the Steelers were forced to pick and choose who they would retain and who would sign elsewhere.

Overall, they did a good job of doing what they could. Getting Ben Roethlisberger on a restructured deal was a big win, bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal keeps a deep receiving corps together, and they were still able to hold on to a few key defenders, including Cameron Sutton and Tyson Alualu.

There's still plenty of positions that could be strengthened through the draft, though. While they'd love to be able to simply take the best player available, there are a few spots where they'd be better off to add an exciting rookie into the mix.

With one pick in each of the first three rounds, here's a look at the positions that should be getting the most consideration.