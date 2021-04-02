2021 NFL Draft: Potential Trade Scenarios That Could Shake Up the Top 10

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NFL draft trade frenzy came early in 2021, barging into the free-agency period with some blockbuster deals featuring top picks in the upcoming event.

First, the San Francisco 49ers leaped up to third overall from No. 12, striking a deal with the Miami Dolphins for a third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. Miami then quickly turned around and got back into the top six, sending that 12th pick, a 2022 first-round pick and smaller compensation to the Philadelphia Eagles for the sixth selection.

And that could just be an appetizer for a main course that feels like it normally only happens during the draft.

As always, it's all about the quarterbacks. With four or five passers looking like early-first-round picks and at least four teams looking desperate for help at the position but out of range, more top-10 shakeups seem guaranteed.