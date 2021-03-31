NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Tuesday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Final Four field is officially set.

The Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears both punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament's third weekend on Monday night, and they will be joined by the Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins after their victories on Tuesday night.

After sending their first three NCAA tournament opponents packing by a combined 77 points, Gonzaga rolled once again with a 85-66 victory over the USC Trojans. The Bulldogs are in the Final Four for just the second time in school history.

The unlikely tournament run continued for No. 11 seed UCLA in the second game, as it became the second team in history to reach the Final Four after starting the tournament with a First Four game. The Bruins held on for a 51-49 victory over No. 1 seed Michigan, sending the final Big Ten team packing in the process.

Let's take a quick run through the biggest winners and losers of the day, beyond just what the scoreboard showed after the final buzzer sounded.