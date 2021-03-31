NCAA Tournament 2021: Updated Men's Bracket and Matchups to Watch in Final Four

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Late Tuesday night, the men's NCAA tournament Final Four was set in dramatic fashion as No. 11 UCLA bounced No. 1 Michigan 51-49.

It's the first time a First Four team has reached the Final Four since VCU did it 10 years ago, and if UCLA goes all the way, it would be one of the best Cinderella stories in March Madness lore.

Undefeated Gonzaga, as expected, defeated USC 85-66 to lock up its place in the Final Four. Though UCLA has a bit of giant slayer in it, we can expect either No. 1 Baylor or No. 2 Houston will meet No. 1 Gonzaga in the national championship game.

Baylor locked up its Final Four spot when it defeated Arkansas 81-72 on Monday, while Houston rather squeaked past No. 12 Oregon State 67-61.

Let's take a closer look at these two matchups, which will take place Saturday on CBS, as well as the updated tournament bracket.