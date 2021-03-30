    Michael Rapaport Shares Homophobic, Misogynistic DMs from Kevin Durant

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Actor Michael Rapaport posted screenshots Tuesday of a conversation between himself and Kevin Durant, in which the Brooklyn Nets star used homophobic, misogynistic and profane language toward the actor:

    (Warning: images contain homophobic, misogynistic and profane language.)

    The Instagram DM thread, which dates back to last year, shows Durant was apparently angered by things that Rapaport had said about him. 

    Durant seemed to confirm the DMs are legitimate in a tweet and apologized in Rapaport's Instagram comments:

    The messages may catch the attention of the NBA as the league has previously fined and/or suspended players, including Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo, for using anti-gay slurs on the court.

    Durant's tweet claimed he and Rapaport have a back-and-forth relationship, but the screenshots provided by the actor didn't show many of his own comments.

    Durant's social media presence has been the subject of attention since he was caught using burner Twitter accounts to defend himself in 2017. 

