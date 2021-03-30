Report: Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori Canceled as UFC Fight Night Main Event

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event—the middleweight clash between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori—has been canceled, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Tuesday.

Till was ruled out of the contest because of injury, according to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who suffered his first loss and failed to win the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6, and his coaches had pegged Till as the "front-runner" to be his next opponent. But Vettori had his sights set on a bout with Adesanya too.

"Darren Till is a good fighter," he told Mike Bohn and Rick Lee of MMAJunkie on Monday. "I'm not going to underestimate him. My attention is 100 percent on him, and he's dangerous, and I have to put my whole attention on him. But I'm confident that my next fight and his next fight will be him, and Israel's next fight will be me."

Vettori, the No. 6 middleweight, is 4-0 since falling to Adesanya in 2018. Till, on the other hand, hasn't had as much luck in his recent outings, as he is 1-3 in his last four and enters off last summer's loss to Robert Whittaker.

Other recent losses came in matchups with Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley, who he fought for the welterweight title in 2018. But the No. 5 middleweight is capable of more, considering he went 5-0-1 to start his UFC career.

Martin added that Kevin Holland—who suffered a loss to Derek Brunson on March 20 that snapped a five-fight winning streak—accepted an offer to step in for Till.

That matchup is not officially booked.