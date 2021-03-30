DeVonta Smith Explains Decision to Participate in Alabama Pro Day with Mac Jones

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Alabama star DeVonta Smith decided to participate in the school's second pro day Tuesday at the request of Mac Jones.

"Mac just told me, 'Bro, come catch. Come catch,'" Smith told the SEC Network after the pro day (h/t Mike Rodak of AL.com). "And I just eventually just gave in. I'm like, 'All right, I'm gonna go for you, bro.'"

Smith also cited a finger injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State as one of the reasons he chose to do on-field drills.

"Really just sitting down, having a talk with my mentor, seeing what was best for it," Smith said. "People were having questions about my hand, so just showing them the hand is not an issue. It was just out there [whether] my finger was doing good or not. Just to come out here and show them my finger is all right."

Looking at the box score, you'd never have known Smith was injured against the Buckeyes and left the game for good early in the third quarter. The 22-year-old had 215 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions in Alabama's 52-24 win on Jan. 11.

The Crimson Tide held an initial pro day on March 23 in which Smith chose not to participate. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner told reporters last week that he will do a weigh-in for teams at some point before the draft to give them an official weight, but he also revealed he currently tips the scales at 170 pounds.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. He led the nation with 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games last season.