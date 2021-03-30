    Kellen Mond Runs Unofficial 4.57-Second 40-Yard Dash at Texas A&M Pro Day

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond did his best to prove he is worth a selection in the 2021 NFL draft during Tuesday's pro day.

    Mond showcased his athleticism with a 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

    His arm strength was also on display with a deep completion:

    Though the event wasn't as heavily attended as those for bigger names like Justin Fields or Mac Jones, several coaches were on hand to see the passer:

    Mond noted after the event that he has been in touch with the Chicago Bears, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

    The dual-threat quarterback produced impressive numbers throughout his career with the Aggies, totaling 9,661 passing yards and 71 touchdowns to go with 1,609 rushing yards and 22 scores on the ground. He improved his efficiency as a senior in 2020 with 19 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, also setting career highs with a 63.3 completion percentage and 7.7 yards per attempt. 

    Head coach Jimbo Fisher praised the quarterback after his pro day performance.

    "I've had a lot of people asking about Mond at the next level. We see the physical skills, but I think the mental skills and the drive and fortitude to be successful at his position is big," Fisher told reporters. "Kellen loves the process that goes into football as much as football."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mond is unlikely to be taken on Day 1 of the draft, but he will try to be a steal as a mid-round selection.

    Related

      Kellen Mond - Texas A Pro Day

      Kellen Mond - Texas A Pro Day
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Kellen Mond - Texas A Pro Day

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher, A&M NFL prospects discuss successful Pro Day

      Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher, A&M NFL prospects discuss successful Pro Day
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher, A&M NFL prospects discuss successful Pro Day

      TexAgs
      via TexAgs

      A&M's Fisher praises team's conditioning, offensive line after first day of spring ball

      A&M's Fisher praises team's conditioning, offensive line after first day of spring ball
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      A&M's Fisher praises team's conditioning, offensive line after first day of spring ball

      Gigem247
      via Gigem247

      Jimbo Fisher - Texas A Pro Day 2021

      Jimbo Fisher - Texas A Pro Day 2021
      Texas A&M Football logo
      Texas A&M Football

      Jimbo Fisher - Texas A Pro Day 2021

      Rivals
      via Rivals