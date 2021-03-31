Cowboys' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

With the bulk of free agency behind them, the Dallas Cowboys will now turn to the 2021 NFL draft to improve the roster heading into the season.

Owner Jerry Jones and Co. were surprisingly busy in free agency despite limited salary-cap flexibility. They were able to address many of the team's immediate needs with cheap deals, but those were simply options, not solutions.

Dak Prescott's long-term deal is a true solution at quarterback, while the three-year contract to retain Jourdan Lewis should hold down the slot cornerback position for the foreseeable future. Other than that, most of the moves in free agency come down to being one-year bridges or players on "prove it" deals.

That puts a lot on this year's talent grab for the Cowboys. They will have to fortify a defense that now has Dan Quinn at the helm, protect their star quarterback's future and find a few starters in a draft where they have four picks in the top 100.

Here are the most pressing needs they will likely address depending on how the draft unfolds before them.