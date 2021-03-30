NBA Top Shot Creator Dapper Labs Gets $305M in Funding from Michael Jordan, More

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is among a group of people who have provided funding to the company that created NBA Top Shot.

Per the Associated Press, Dapper Labs announced it has received $305 million in private funding in order to "scale up its virtual NBA trading card site."

"We want to bring the same magic to other sports leagues as well as help other entertainment studios and independent creators find their own approaches in exploring open platforms," Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou said.

The private funds came from a group that includes Jordan, as well as some "current and former NBA players."

NBA Top Shot has become a go-to source for crypto-collectible items for fans and memorabilia collectors since Dapper Labs began public beta testing in October.

A LeBron James Top Shot in which the Los Angeles Lakers star dunked over Nemanja Bjelica sold for $208,000 last month.

The AP noted that NBA Top Shot has racked up $500 million in sales with over 800,000 registered users over the past five months.

