    NBA Top Shot Creator Dapper Labs Gets $305M in Funding from Michael Jordan, More

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
    Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

    Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is among a group of people who have provided funding to the company that created NBA Top Shot. 

    Per the Associated Press, Dapper Labs announced it has received $305 million in private funding in order to "scale up its virtual NBA trading card site."

    "We want to bring the same magic to other sports leagues as well as help other entertainment studios and independent creators find their own approaches in exploring open platforms," Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou said.

    The private funds came from a group that includes Jordan, as well as some "current and former NBA players."

    NBA Top Shot has become a go-to source for crypto-collectible items for fans and memorabilia collectors since Dapper Labs began public beta testing in October. 

    A LeBron James Top Shot in which the Los Angeles Lakers star dunked over Nemanja Bjelica sold for $208,000 last month. 

    The AP noted that NBA Top Shot has racked up $500 million in sales with over 800,000 registered users over the past five months. 

    Per Elizabeth Lopatto of The Verge, current NBA players Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and JaVale McGee are among those who have invested in Top Shot. 

