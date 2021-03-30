    UFC Legend Anderson Silva Signs Boxing Contract for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Anderson Silva, of Brazil, squats before a middleweight mixed martial arts bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Silva won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has signed a contract for a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19 at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

    TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the pay-per-view event will be called "Tribute to the Kings."

    "When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," Silva said. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath."

                     

