UFC Legend Anderson Silva Signs Boxing Contract for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has signed a contract for a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19 at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the pay-per-view event will be called "Tribute to the Kings."

"When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," Silva said. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath."

