NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Tuesday Elite 8 Bracket Odds, Picks

Eric Gay/Associated Press

At the end of the regular season, South Carolina suffered three losses in a span of seven games, including its finale. Then, the Gamecocks got things back on track, and they've been on a roll during tournament play.

They defeated Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia to win the SEC tournament, and it's opened the NCAA tourney with victories over No. 16 Mercer, No. 8 Oregon State and No. 5 Georgia Tech. They have won each of their past three games by at least 11 points.

But if South Carolina is going to continue its run, it will have to get past No. 6 Texas, which is coming off a big upset victory over No. 2 Maryland. The Longhorns edged the Terrapins 64-61 in the Sweet 16, after they had opened the tournament with wins over No. 11 Bradley and No. 3 UCLA.

It's been an impressive showing for Texas after it had lost three of five games heading into the tournament, which included a loss to Baylor in the semifinals of the Big 12 tourney. However, South Carolina is going to be the most difficult opponent it has faced yet.

The two head coaches in this matchup are quite familiar with one another. South Carolina's Dawn Staley has gone up against Texas' Vic Schaefer plenty in the past, as the latter was head coach at Mississippi State (one of the Gamecocks' SEC rivals) from 2012-20.

"We've had our battles in the SEC, and Vic's done a great job at Texas in his first year to get to this point," Staley said, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN. "It's probably a great thing to have some familiarity with Texas and Vic, especially at this stage, because you get one day to prepare. He's trying to outfox us, and we're trying to outfox him."

While it could be a competitive game early, South Carolina has enough talent to not only win but also to do so by at least seven points to cover the spread. The Gamecocks will continue to rely on the talented trio of sophomore guard Zia Cooke (15.6 points per game), sophomore forward Aliyah Boston (13.9) and junior guard Destanni Henderson (12.0).

It will be the third time that South Carolina has reached the Final Four in program history, with the first two times being in 2015 and 2017.

Prediction: South Carolina 78, Texas 68