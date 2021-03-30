NCAA Tournament 2021: Monday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers

0 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The conclusion of the 2021 men's NCAA tournament will have a Texas feel. On Monday night, both the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears punched their tickets to the Final Four.

No. 2 seed Houston survived a surge by the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers, who recovered from a 17-point halftime deficit to even the score in the second half. The Cougars, however, leaned on their backcourt to earn a 67-61 victory and win the Midwest Region.

In the nightcap, No. 1 seed Baylor cruised to an early lead against No. 3 Arkansas and held off a late charge for an 81-72 win. The Bears secured the program's first trip to the Final Four in 71 years.

Since the objective winners and losers were clear, these selections are based on details of the game and milestones.