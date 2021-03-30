NCAA Tournament 2021: Tips for Odds, Over/Under Scores for Tuesday's Elite 8

2 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It's easy to fall in love with Gonzaga, as it's probably the most talented team Mark Few has coached.

The Bulldogs' next loss will be their first, meaning opportunity is knocking for perfection. Jalen Suggs, a top-five-pick-to-be in the upcoming NBA draft, is a dynamic lead guard. Corey Kispert, another possible lottery pick, might have the most lethal three-ball in the country. Drew Timme anchors the interior. Joel Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard might have NBA futures of their own.

Gonzaga has yet to seriously sweat in this tournament, having dispatched each of its first three opponents by at least 16 points. Oddsmakers clearly like this team, and it's not hard to see why.

Saying that, USC is positioned to push Gonzaga harder than the point spread suggests.

The Trojans have been just as (or more) impressive in the tournament. After beating Drake by 16 points, they bull-rushed Kansas in a 34-point blowout, then handled an Oregon team that had just defeated second-seeded Iowa.

USC has its own top-five draft prospect in Evan Mobley, who controls the middle with his older brother, Isaiah. Guards Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White balance the attack on the perimeter. KenPom.com rates this as the best defense left in the tournament at fourth overall.

The Trojans might have the horses to give the Bulldogs trouble defensively, and Mobley is a matchup problem like few players Gonzaga has faced.

Our crystal ball likes the 'Zags to win this game, but it'll be a nail-biter making a Trojans cover the smart play.