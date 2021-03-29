    Houston Holds Off Oregon State, Advances to 1st Men's Final Four Since 1984

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 30, 2021
    Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) and Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) react to a play against Oregon State during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    For the first time since 1984, the No. 2 Houston Cougars are heading to the Final Four, becoming the first team in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament to clinch a berth after defeating No. 12 Oregon State, 67-61, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday.

    The Cougars ran through No. 15 Cleveland State, No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse before downing the Beavers, becoming the first team ever to play four double-digit seeds in a single tournament.

    Houston will now face the winner of No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 Arkansas in the national semifinal for the right to play for the title next Monday night. After racing out to a 34-17 halftime lead against Oregon State, the Cougars left no doubt that they belong in the Final Four.

    One half later, they were cutting down the nets for what's potentially the first of many times over the next week.

         

    Notable Performers

    Quentin Grimes, G, Houston Cougars: 18 points, 4 assists

    Marcus Sasser, G, Houston Cougars: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 5 three-pointers

    Maurice Calloo, F, Oregon State Beavers: 13 points, 5 rebounds

    Ethan Thompson, G, Oregon State Beavers: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

         

    What's Next?

    The Final Four begins Saturday with Houston facing either Baylor or Arkansas at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first semifinal game tips off at 5 p.m. ET on CBS.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

