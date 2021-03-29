Houston Holds Off Oregon State, Advances to 1st Men's Final Four Since 1984

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For the first time since 1984, the No. 2 Houston Cougars are heading to the Final Four, becoming the first team in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament to clinch a berth after defeating No. 12 Oregon State, 67-61, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday.

The Cougars ran through No. 15 Cleveland State, No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse before downing the Beavers, becoming the first team ever to play four double-digit seeds in a single tournament.

Houston will now face the winner of No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 Arkansas in the national semifinal for the right to play for the title next Monday night. After racing out to a 34-17 halftime lead against Oregon State, the Cougars left no doubt that they belong in the Final Four.

One half later, they were cutting down the nets for what's potentially the first of many times over the next week.

Notable Performers

Quentin Grimes, G, Houston Cougars: 18 points, 4 assists

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston Cougars: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 5 three-pointers

Maurice Calloo, F, Oregon State Beavers: 13 points, 5 rebounds

Ethan Thompson, G, Oregon State Beavers: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

What's Next?

The Final Four begins Saturday with Houston facing either Baylor or Arkansas at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first semifinal game tips off at 5 p.m. ET on CBS.

