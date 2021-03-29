    Report: Mike Woodson Discussing Role for Larry Brown on Indiana Coaching Staff

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 29, 2021

    Charlotte Bobcats head coach Larry Brown during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    New Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is considering adding one of the state's most legendary coaches to his Hoosiers staff. 

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Woodson has discussed bringing former Indiana Pacers coach Larry Brown to Bloomington in a non-recruiting role:

    The 80-year-old's last college job was as the head coach at SMU from 2012-16. He spent the 2018 season coaching in Italy. 

    Brown won an NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks in 1988 and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, served as the head coach for Team USA at the 2004 Olympics and as an assistant at the 2000 Olympics. He is a member of both the Basketball Hall of Fame (2002) and College Basketball Hall of Fame (2006). 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Watch Live: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 12 Oregon St.

      Watch in app on March Madness Live and CBS 📺

      Watch Live: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 12 Oregon St.
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Watch Live: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 12 Oregon St.

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Mike Woodson Introduced as Indiana’s New Men’s Basketball Coach

      Mike Woodson Introduced as Indiana’s New Men’s Basketball Coach
      Indiana Hoosiers Basketball logo
      Indiana Hoosiers Basketball

      Mike Woodson Introduced as Indiana’s New Men’s Basketball Coach

      Staff
      via Inside the Hall | Indiana Hoosiers Basketball News, Recruiting and Analysis

      Ultimate Guide to the Men's Elite Eight 📖

      They're one win away from the Final Four. Here's everything you need to know as the dancing continues 📲

      Ultimate Guide to the Men's Elite Eight 📖
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Ultimate Guide to the Men's Elite Eight 📖

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      IU Basketball Alums ‘Giddy’ About Hire of Mike Woodson

      IU Basketball Alums ‘Giddy’ About Hire of Mike Woodson
      Indiana Hoosiers Basketball logo
      Indiana Hoosiers Basketball

      IU Basketball Alums ‘Giddy’ About Hire of Mike Woodson

      Dustin Dopirak
      via The Daily Hoosier