Report: Mike Woodson Discussing Role for Larry Brown on Indiana Coaching Staff

New Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is considering adding one of the state's most legendary coaches to his Hoosiers staff.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Woodson has discussed bringing former Indiana Pacers coach Larry Brown to Bloomington in a non-recruiting role:

The 80-year-old's last college job was as the head coach at SMU from 2012-16. He spent the 2018 season coaching in Italy.

Brown won an NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks in 1988 and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, served as the head coach for Team USA at the 2004 Olympics and as an assistant at the 2000 Olympics. He is a member of both the Basketball Hall of Fame (2002) and College Basketball Hall of Fame (2006).

