Elite 8 2021: Full Schedule and Final Four Bracket Predictions

After three rounds of tournament play, you can throw the seeding designations out the window. UCLA and Oregon State might've had up-and-down seasons, but both are rolling now, and that's what really matters.

Saying that, if you reseeded the tournament right now, USC might get the biggest jump. The Trojans are steamrolling everyone and everything in their path. They not only have three tournament wins in three tries, they've bulldozed all three opponents by double digits. They rolled to a 34-point win over Kansas while shooting 61.1 percent from distance, then dumped Oregon by 14 points while hitting 58.8 percent from range.

USC is becoming increasingly treacherous to game-plan against. It has a top-five pick manning the middle in freshman Evan Mobley, and his older brother, sophomore Isaiah, is a former five-star recruit in his own right. But teams can't focus too much on the interior, or they'll get burned by guards Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White.

The Trojans can hang with almost anyone—but coach Mark Few's Bulldogs look like the exception. Gonzaga has three double-digit wins of its own and eyes on punctuating this season with an undefeated run to the national championship.

Gonzaga could be one of three top seeds to reach the Final Four. Baylor is clicking again after a late season COVID pause, and Michigan has more perimeter firepower around interior anchor Hunter Dickinson than teams can handle.

So, does that mean we might actually see an upset-free round? Not if Oregon State has anything to say about it.

The Beavers are playing their best basketball of the season at the perfect time. They've lost just once in their last nine games. In NCAA Tournament play, they've seen senior guard Ethan Thompson skyrocket to stardom (48 points on 24 field-goal attempts his last two games) and supported his offense with suffocating defense (sub-35 percent shooting against in every contest).

Maybe Houston junior guard Quentin Grimes will be the scorer who solves this defense, but our crystal ball isn't buying it. Oregon State moves on.