    Report: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 'Close to Being Finalized for UFC 264'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021
    FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White recently said he wanted a third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to take place in July, and it looks like he's close to getting his wish.

    Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported McGregor-Poirier III is "close to being finalized" as the main event for UFC 264 in July. The deal could be made as soon as this week.

    McGregor and Poirier have both expressed a desire to work on a rematch to their bout from January, which saw Poirier earn a second-round TKO victory to put himself in lightweight championship contention.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

