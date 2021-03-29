    Vanessa Bryant Requests Judge Dismiss Her Mother's Lawsuit for Lifetime Support

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Bryant on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Vanessa Bryant has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit from her mother, Sofia Laine, against the estate of Kobe Bryant, according to TMZ Sports.

    Laine filed a suit in December claiming Kobe Bryant had verbally promised to support her financially before his 2020 death. Laine argued she deserves $5 million in back pay for being a "longtime personal assistant" to Vanessa and nanny for the grandchildren, per Ashitha Nagesh of BBC News.

    Vanessa Bryant's legal team has countered, saying the Bryants were under no obligation to support her.

    "[Sofia] was never an 'employee' ... [she] is a grandmother who, at times, helped her daughter and son-in-law by spending time with her grandchildren," the motion to dismiss read.

    When the lawsuit was first announced, Vanessa Bryant accused her mother of trying to "extort a financial windfall" while adding, "This lawsuit is frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful."

    Sofia Laine had also previously argued in court she didn't rely on Vanessa for support during a legal fight with her ex-husband in 2004 and 2008.

