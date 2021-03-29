Giants' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is scheduled to kick off on April 29. This means that the New York Giants have one month to prepare their draft board and determine their biggest needs.

Presumably, the Giants won't be targeting a quarterback in this year's signal-caller-rich draft. While third-year-man Daniel Jones hasn't quite established himself as a high-end starter, the Giants still believe that he can be one.

"I can say that without hesitation," Giants owner John Mara told reporters when asked if Jones could win a Super Bowl, per Ian O'Connor of the New York Post.

So, if the Giants are set, for now, at quarterback, where do their biggest draft needs lie? Let's take a look.