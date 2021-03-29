Patriots' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' offseason roster overhaul isn't complete yet. They've been busy since the start of free agency on March 17, and they've greatly improved several areas that were among their biggest needs. But they're still not done.

The 2021 NFL draft is set to take place from April 29-May 1, and that will give the Pats another opportunity to add to their team ahead of the upcoming season. Not only that, but they'll look to select players who they can build around for many years to come.

New England's notable free-agent acquisitions have included tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Matt Judon and safety Jalen Mills, among others. So after going 7-9 and missing the playoffs last season, the Pats could be looking to turn things around quickly in 2021.

And if New England has a strong draft, perhaps it will be successful in doing so.

Here's a look at the Patriots' biggest needs they'll need to address in the NFL draft this year.