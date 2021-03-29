    NCAA Men's Tournament 2021 Odds: Gonzaga, Baylor Favored Entering Elite Eight

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme waves to fans after beating Creighton 83-65 in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    As has been the case for the majority of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season, the rest of the country is chasing Gonzaga and Baylor.

    The Bulldogs and Bears, who are the No. 1 seeds in the West and South Regions, respectively, check in with the most favorable championship odds heading to the Elite Eight, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

    • Gonzaga: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
    • Baylor: +250
    • Michigan: +550
    • Houston: +600
    • USC: +1200
    • Oregon State: +1600
    • Arkansas: +2000
    • UCLA: +2800

    There's a reason these two teams are atop the list.

    Gonzaga is undefeated and won its first three tournament games over Norfolk State, Oklahoma and Creighton by a combined 77 points. Baylor has lost just twice all season and won its first three games against Hartford, Wisconsin and Villanova by a combined 48 points.

    Still, anyone looking for a long shot should at least consider USC.

    The Trojans have a potential top-two pick in big man Evan Mobley and handled quality competition in Drake, Kansas and Oregon by a combined 64 points. The 34-point win over the Jayhawks was a stunning development, and they will now get a chance at mighty Gonzaga.

    Talk about a chance to play Cinderella.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

           

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      Power Ranking the Elite 8 Teams 📊

      Sweet Sixteen has come and gone. Here's an in-depth look at the team fielding the next stage ➡️

      Power Ranking the Elite 8 Teams 📊
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Power Ranking the Elite 8 Teams 📊

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Expert Predictions for Elite 8 🔮

      The next stage is set. Our expert predicts the winners that will move on to the Final Four ➡️

      Expert Predictions for Elite 8 🔮
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Expert Predictions for Elite 8 🔮

      Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Sunday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers 👀

      Zags stay undefeated. Bruins keep the upsets rolling. Here's a look at Sunday's highs and lows ➡️

      Sunday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Sunday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers 👀

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 6 USC Cruises Past No. 7 Oregon

      Trojans move on to Elite 8 for first time in 20 years with 82-68 win over Ducks

      No. 6 USC Cruises Past No. 7 Oregon
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 6 USC Cruises Past No. 7 Oregon

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report