NCAA Men's Tournament 2021 Odds: Gonzaga, Baylor Favored Entering Elite Eight

AJ Mast/Associated Press

As has been the case for the majority of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season, the rest of the country is chasing Gonzaga and Baylor.

The Bulldogs and Bears, who are the No. 1 seeds in the West and South Regions, respectively, check in with the most favorable championship odds heading to the Elite Eight, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Gonzaga: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Baylor: +250

Michigan: +550

Houston: +600

USC: +1200

Oregon State: +1600

Arkansas: +2000

UCLA: +2800

There's a reason these two teams are atop the list.

Gonzaga is undefeated and won its first three tournament games over Norfolk State, Oklahoma and Creighton by a combined 77 points. Baylor has lost just twice all season and won its first three games against Hartford, Wisconsin and Villanova by a combined 48 points.

Still, anyone looking for a long shot should at least consider USC.

The Trojans have a potential top-two pick in big man Evan Mobley and handled quality competition in Drake, Kansas and Oregon by a combined 64 points. The 34-point win over the Jayhawks was a stunning development, and they will now get a chance at mighty Gonzaga.

Talk about a chance to play Cinderella.

