Video: Watch Alabama's Alex Reese Hit Game-Tying 3-Pointer to Force OT vs. UCLA

Video: Watch Alabama's Alex Reese Hit Game-Tying 3-Pointer to Force OT vs. UCLAMarch 29, 2021
AJ Mast/Associated Press
If you're up by three points in the final seconds of a game, preventing the opponent from getting a clean three-point look—no matter where on the court—is always a good idea.
UCLA failed to get a man on Alex Reese, and the Alabama forward drilled a buzzer-beater to send Sunday's Sweet 16 game into overtime.
Between not defending the inbounds pass and then failing to foul a Crimson Tide player, it wasn't a great sequence from the Bruins.
No matter what happens for UCLA over the remainder of the tournament, head coach Mick Cronin is likely to use the play as a learning example for his players for years to come.
No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama in OT 🍿
Bama hits a 3 to tie the game in final second. We're headed to OT. Watch in app on March Madness Live or TBS 📺