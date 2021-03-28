    Video: Watch Alabama's Alex Reese Hit Game-Tying 3-Pointer to Force OT vs. UCLA

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) celebrates with Keon Ellis, left, and John Petty Jr. (23) after hitting a three-point basket to force overtime against UCLA at the end of the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    If you're up by three points in the final seconds of a game, preventing the opponent from getting a clean three-point look—no matter where on the court—is always a good idea.

    UCLA failed to get a man on Alex Reese, and the Alabama forward drilled a buzzer-beater to send Sunday's Sweet 16 game into overtime.

    Between not defending the inbounds pass and then failing to foul a Crimson Tide player, it wasn't a great sequence from the Bruins.

    No matter what happens for UCLA over the remainder of the tournament, head coach Mick Cronin is likely to use the play as a learning example for his players for years to come.

