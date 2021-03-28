Video: Watch Alabama's Alex Reese Hit Game-Tying 3-Pointer to Force OT vs. UCLA

AJ Mast/Associated Press

If you're up by three points in the final seconds of a game, preventing the opponent from getting a clean three-point look—no matter where on the court—is always a good idea.

UCLA failed to get a man on Alex Reese, and the Alabama forward drilled a buzzer-beater to send Sunday's Sweet 16 game into overtime.

Between not defending the inbounds pass and then failing to foul a Crimson Tide player, it wasn't a great sequence from the Bruins.

No matter what happens for UCLA over the remainder of the tournament, head coach Mick Cronin is likely to use the play as a learning example for his players for years to come.