NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the Trade Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

It was the busiest week of the year in the NBA with 16 deals made in the last 24 hours of the trade deadline. The Orlando Magic charted a new path with a series of trades. The Chicago Bulls are going all-in with their moves. The Denver Nuggets added a big piece for a Finals run.

But no trade swung the balance of power in either conference. Kyle Lowry could have done that, but he ended up staying in a Raptors jersey.

The buyout market is in full swing with LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond finding new homes. The recently traded Austin Rivers was waived and is rumored to be heading to a contender. Those are just a few names on the market, but a few more may end up getting bought out or waived before the April 9 deadline.

The criteria for this week’s Power Rankings are the same. How teams played last week, who they beat and where their season is heading after the week are all taken into consideration.