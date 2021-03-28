    Report: Trevor Lawrence Declines 2021 NFL Draft Invite; Will Watch at Clemson

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 28, 2021
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Trevor Lawrence isn't going to Cleveland. 

    Most likely not when the Browns pick at No. 26, but definitely not for draft day.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Lawrence, who is assumed to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, declined an invitation from the league to attend the draft in person and will be watching it at Clemson with family and friends. 

    Through three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence collected more than 10,000 passing yards and threw for 90 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions. His most productive season came in 2019, when he collected 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns with eight interceptions through 15 games. 

    In 2020, he finished second to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in voting for the Heisman Trophy following a 10-game campaign in which he threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns. 

    He went undefeated as a regular-season starter, and his five College Football Playoff starts are tied with current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the most by a quarterback all-time. 

    His career winning percentage (.944) is a school record, and he ranks in the top five in Clemson history in career completion percentage (66.6), interception percentage (1.49), passing touchdowns and passing yards, among others. 

    With such an illustrious career, it makes sense that he would want to spend more time with the Tigers before he (likely) heads to Jacksonville. 

