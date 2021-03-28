Report: Michigan's Isaiah Livers to Miss Rest of NCAA Tournament with Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan star Isaiah Livers is done for the year, even if Michigan isn't.

Livers, who suffered a foot injury in the Big Ten tournament and hasn't played since, has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported Sunday, as Michigan prepared to face Florida State in Sweet 16 play (h/t Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports).

Livers said before the tournament that he didn't expect to return, according to Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press.

"If I do [return], that's miraculous," Livers said in an appearance on The Michigan Insider, per Sang. "It will get talked about, the world is full of possibilities. Honestly, you never know, but it's definitely one of those things where it takes a minute to fully recover."

The 6'7" wing started every game before he was sidelined leading up to the Big Ten semifinals. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from deep.

The Wolverines bowed out of the Big Ten Tournament with a semifinal loss to Ohio State after losing Livers, but they've managed throughout the NCAA tournament thus far. After cruising to a 82-66 victory over 16th-seeded Texas Southern in first-round play, Michigan edged No. 8 LSU, 86-78, thanks to 21 points from Eli Brooks.

Freshman Hunter Dickinson has starred, averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds through 26 games, while Brooks, Franz Wagner and Chaundee Brown have had to take on a bigger role in the absence of Livers.