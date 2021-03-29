NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8

NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8March 29, 2021
Eight teams remain in the 2021 NCAA men's tournament, yet we are already guaranteed to have a national champion that hasn't won this event in more than a quarter-century, if ever.
Let's not peek too far into the future, though, because there are going to be four outstanding games on Monday and Tuesday to determine which of these Elite teams will secure their spots in the Final Four.
Could Oregon State become the unlikeliest Final Four team in tournament history? Could UCLA join Oregon State in that unlikely quest? Will Baylor reach its first Final Four in more than seven decades? Does Gonzaga's journey to perfection live to see another day?
After each of these Elite Eight clashes goes final, check back here for postgame synopses, as we'll be updating this tracker with pertinent thoughts on each of the national semifinalists.
Pregame analysis written by Kerry Miller.
No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. No. 12 Oregon State Beavers
One-Sentence Synopsis: Neither Houston nor Oregon State has played in an Elite Eight since 1984, so this defensive war will be a unique wave of emotions for literal generations of fans on both sides of the aisle.
Houston Wins If: It makes shots. By all analytical accounts, the Cougars are the better team. Oregon State's defense has been great in the tournament, but Houston's has been better and for much longer. The Cougars are also significantly ahead of the Beavers in year-to-date field-goal percentage, turnovers and rebounds on offense.
At the end of the day, though, Houston needs to make more shots in this game. The Cougars have been mediocre at best on offense in the last two rounds, and Oregon State has held its last six opponents to 24.6 percent shooting from three-point range. Given how much Houston likes to shoot threes (nearly 26 attempts per game), a 25 percent success rate could prove fatal.
Oregon State Wins If: Its threes keep falling. Not only has Oregon State held its last six opponents to 24.6 percent, but it is shooting 41.7 percent on the other end since the start of the Pac-12 tournament.
Doing that against Houston's defense will be another story. The Cougars just held red-hot Syracuse to 5-of-23 from distance, and only three opponents in this entire season have shot better than 40 percent against Houston. If the Beavers can withstand Houston's aggressive defense, though, it'll have a chance. And the Beavers have done a fine job of avoiding blocks and steals thus far in the dance.
Most Important Players Are: Quentin Grimes for Houston and Ethan Thompson for Oregon State. Grimes has been lights-out from three-point range for more than a month and is, hands down, the most crucial player in the "Houston needs to make shots" conversation. And Thompson has averaged better than 20 points per game in the tournament. His free-throw shooting (25-of-26 over his last three games) will be key in a game that figures to have a lot of whistles.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Houston
Kerry Miller: Houston
Joel Reuter: Houston
No. 1 Baylor Bears vs. No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks
One-Sentence Synopsis: Before Arkansas went to the SEC (1991) and Baylor later went to the Big 12 (1996), these schools were Southwest Conference rivals for more than six decades.
Baylor Wins If: Davion Mitchell causes problems for the Razorbacks backcourt. In Saturday night's win over Oral Roberts, Arkansas basically handed the keys to Jalen Tate and Davonte "Devo" Davis and told them to have fun backing down Max Abmas and scoring against him in the paint. Abmas is an immensely talented scorer, but the 6'1", 165-pound guard had little to no hope on defense against the bigger Razorbacks.
But going from scoring on Abmas to trying to score on Mitchell is going to be like barely beating someone in table tennis only to discover they're going to play the next match with their dominant hand. Mitchell is arguably the best perimeter defender in the entire country, and he's going to apply a ton of pressure on an Arkansas team that did have more than its fair share of turnover issues in losses to Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.
Arkansas Wins If: Its tenacious trio brings its A-game. It's somewhat of a miracle that Arkansas was able to get past Oral Roberts while getting absolute duds out of both Moses Moody and JD Notae. Those usually lethal guards shot a combined 5-of-26 from the field for 18 points with four turnovers. At least they had Justin Smith in the paint to clean up all those misses with 11 offensive rebounds, but a repeat of that disaster and the Razorbacks will get destroyed.
When Moody, Notae and Smith all play well, though, Arkansas has been so tough to beat. The only reason this team went through that "four losses in five games" swoon in January is because Smith was injured. In the SEC tournament loss to LSU, that trio committed a combined 11 turnovers, yet darn near brought the Hogs back from a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes. The sky's the limit when those three are thriving.
Most Important Players Are: Davion Mitchell for Baylor and Moses Moody for Arkansas. This game is loaded with potential stars, and Baylor would certainly like to get more out of Jared Butler than it did on Saturday. But this outcome will probably hinge on Mitchell's defense and Moody's offense. If the former does to Arkansas what he did to Villanova, there will be at least one No. 1 seed in the Final Four. If the latter scores like he did earlier this month against South Carolina, Texas A&M and LSU, the Razorbacks are much more likely to pull off the upset.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Baylor
Kerry Miller: Baylor
Joel Reuter: Baylor
No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 6 USC Trojans
One-Sentence Synopsis: Gonzaga's nonconference schedule is usually loaded with Pac-12 opponents, but would you believe this is the first meeting between Gonzaga and USC since December 1992?
Gonzaga Wins If: It dictates the tempo and outmaneuvers USC in the paint. This is one of the most fascinating contrasts in styles I can ever remember seeing. Gonzaga ranks No. 1 in two-point offense (by a laughable margin) and No. 3 in average possession length on offense. USC ranks No. 1 in two-point defense and No. 339 in average possession length on defense. It's liable to become one of the greatest unstoppable force vs. immovable object stories ever told.
If Gonzaga is able to do its usual thing of running the floor for quick offense and then probing the paint efficiently when it can't get those "seven seconds or less" buckets, it should win this game and continue on in its quest for perfection.
USC Wins If: Its size bothers Gonzaga enough to make this a 75-72 type of game. The Zags have faced some noteworthy big men this season: Iowa's Luka Garza, Virginia's Jay Huff, Kansas' David McCormack and Jalen Wilson, West Virginia's Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe and three games against BYU's Matt Haarms. Their offense survived those tests just fine.
USC is a whole different ball of wax, though. Evan Mobley is an elite 7'0" shot-blocking presence. Isaiah Mobley is one heck of a 6'10" sidekick to his brother. Starters Drew Peterson (6'8") and Isaiah White (6'7") give the Trojans even more length and make it difficult to even get into the paint. (White, in particular, has active hands in passing lanes.) Gonzaga has so many weapons that it feels impossible to slow that offense down, but there's only so much space to be found against the Trojans.
Most Important Players Are: Drew Timme for Gonzaga and Evan Mobley for USC. It's going to be a frontcourt battle for the ages. Hopefully. You just never know when the referees will get a little whistle-happy in the first few minutes and quickly ruin a colossal showdown, and both of these big men excel at drawing contact. Assuming they're both allowed to play for most of the night, though, it's going to be a delight to watch them go head-to-head.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Gonzaga
Kerry Miller: Gonzaga
Joel Reuter: Gonzaga
No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 11 UCLA Bruins
One-Sentence Synopsis: In four previous NCAA tournament meetings between these two programs, two games went to overtime, a third was an 85-82 gem that came right down to the wire and the fourth was AP No. 2 UCLA beating AP No. 1 Michigan in the 1965 national championship. (Translation: Expect something dramatic.)
Michigan Wins If: Its interior defense holds up. I'm well aware I sound like a broken record at this point in the season/tournament, but the two-point defense is what made Michigan so attractive as a national championship threat for the past few months. The Wolverines shut down Florida State in the Sweet 16, holding the Seminoles to 47.5 percent on two-point attempts—and that was the fifth-best mark any opponent has had against Michigan all season.
Smash cut to Tuesday night for a showdown with a UCLA team that just barely ranks above the national average in two-point percentage (50.1) and that typically does not shoot many three-pointers. If Hunter Dickinson and Co. do their usual thing against what isn't a tall UCLA roster, the Wolverines are headed to the Final Four.
UCLA Wins If: It capitalizes on the turnover battle. Despite facing the nation's best turnover-forcing defense (Abilene Christian) and one of the most efficient defenses (Alabama), UCLA has been remarkably turnover-averse thus far, averaging just 6.5 giveaways per game. Tyger Campbell has done a fantastic job keeping this offense under control with 18 assists and four turnovers in 122 minutes of action.
Now the Bruins get to face a Michigan defense that ranks 336th in turnover percentage, which means a significant decrease in ball pressure from what they have been facing lately. It's still a very good Michigan defense, but UCLA will have no reservations about working the shot clock and passing the ball around to find the best possible look.
Most Important Players Are: Hunter Dickinson for Michigan and Johnny Juzang for UCLA. Michigan should be able to score in the paint against the Bruins, and that starts with Dickinson. He'll also be the linchpin on defense, per usual. And when UCLA does settle for perimeter shots, they will most frequently come from Juzang. UCLA desperately needs him to fare better than he did against Alabama (5-of-18 from the field).
Predictions
David Kenyon: Michigan
Kerry Miller: Michigan
Joel Reuter: Michigan