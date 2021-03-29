NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8

2 of 4

Matchup: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas (South Region)

Details: Monday at 9:57 p.m. ET (CBS)

One-Sentence Synopsis: Before Arkansas went to the SEC (1991) and Baylor later went to the Big 12 (1996), these schools were Southwest Conference rivals for more than six decades.

Baylor Wins If: Davion Mitchell causes problems for the Razorbacks backcourt. In Saturday night's win over Oral Roberts, Arkansas basically handed the keys to Jalen Tate and Davonte "Devo" Davis and told them to have fun backing down Max Abmas and scoring against him in the paint. Abmas is an immensely talented scorer, but the 6'1", 165-pound guard had little to no hope on defense against the bigger Razorbacks.

But going from scoring on Abmas to trying to score on Mitchell is going to be like barely beating someone in table tennis only to discover they're going to play the next match with their dominant hand. Mitchell is arguably the best perimeter defender in the entire country, and he's going to apply a ton of pressure on an Arkansas team that did have more than its fair share of turnover issues in losses to Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.

Arkansas Wins If: Its tenacious trio brings its A-game. It's somewhat of a miracle that Arkansas was able to get past Oral Roberts while getting absolute duds out of both Moses Moody and JD Notae. Those usually lethal guards shot a combined 5-of-26 from the field for 18 points with four turnovers. At least they had Justin Smith in the paint to clean up all those misses with 11 offensive rebounds, but a repeat of that disaster and the Razorbacks will get destroyed.

When Moody, Notae and Smith all play well, though, Arkansas has been so tough to beat. The only reason this team went through that "four losses in five games" swoon in January is because Smith was injured. In the SEC tournament loss to LSU, that trio committed a combined 11 turnovers, yet darn near brought the Hogs back from a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes. The sky's the limit when those three are thriving.

Most Important Players Are: Davion Mitchell for Baylor and Moses Moody for Arkansas. This game is loaded with potential stars, and Baylor would certainly like to get more out of Jared Butler than it did on Saturday. But this outcome will probably hinge on Mitchell's defense and Moody's offense. If the former does to Arkansas what he did to Villanova, there will be at least one No. 1 seed in the Final Four. If the latter scores like he did earlier this month against South Carolina, Texas A&M and LSU, the Razorbacks are much more likely to pull off the upset.

Predictions

David Kenyon: Baylor

Kerry Miller: Baylor

Joel Reuter: Baylor