Elite 8 2021: Updated Bracket and Full Schedule for NCAA Tournament

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

And then there were 12.

Now that four teams have moved on to the Elite Eight, the other eight teams will battle for the remaining four spots on Sunday, Mar. 28.

No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 2 seed Houston have already stamped their ticket to be one step closer to the Final Four, now it's up to No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan to play well enough to keep dancing.

The winners of Sunday's games will advance to play on Tuesday, Mar. 30.

Bracket

Sweet 16 Schedule

Sunday, March 28

No. 1 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 5 Creighton, 2:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 1 Michigan (-2.5) vs. No. 4 Florida State, 5 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 2 Alabama (-6.5) vs. No. 11 UCLA, 7:15 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 6 USC (-2) vs. No. 7 Oregon, 9:45 p.m. ET (TBS)

Elite Eight Schedule

Monday, March 29

No. 2 Houston (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 7:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 1 Baylor (-7.5) vs. No. 3 Arkansas, 9:57 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30

Game TBD (East or Midwest Regional), 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game TBD (East or Midwest Regional), 9:45 p.m. ET (TBS)

Final Four Schedule

Saturday, April 3

Game TBD, 5 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

National Championship

Monday, April 5

Game TBD, 9 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tipoff times and TV info via NCAA.com.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.



Tournament Breakdown

While the 2021 men's NCAA basketball tournament has been very chivalrous to Cinderella teams like Loyola Chicago and Oral Roberts, the top ranked teams are dominating.

Three of the No. 1 seeds are still on the board, with one them (Baylor) already having secured a spot in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga and Michigan are on deck Sunday and there’s a really good chance that both advance, meaning that three of the final eight teams will be No. 1 seeds.

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Alabama is a No. 2 seed, but playing like it deserved top billing. If John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones play the way they've played in the tournament thus far, they should roll over UCLA and advance.

USC and Oregon have both overachieved to get this point and after Sunday's matchup, only one of them will remain.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Ducks were on the business end of a blowout. But they'll have a very tough time evening the score as the Trojans should win this one, too.

As one of the best stories left, Houston (27-3) has been playing inspired basketball and with their win over Syracuse and it’s smothering 2-3 zone, the Cougars made the Elite Eight for the first time since 1984, when the team dubbed "Phil Slama Jama" went on to make the Final Four and play in the National Championship Game.

Hakeem Olajuwon, a charter member of that iconic squad, couldn’t be happier watching his alma mater have a big impact on March Madness.

"Unbelievable," Olajuwon told Fox 26’s Mark Berman. "I think this year it looks like they’re focused and matured. This could be the year."