Francis Ngannou Ready to Fight Jon Jones in July or August After Miocic Knockout

Francis Ngannou made quick work of Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC heavyweight title Saturday and believes he could be ready for his next bout—a megafight against Jon "Bones" Jones—within the next few months.

After knocking out Miocic in the second round of the main event at UFC 260, Ngannou said he'd be ready to fight Jones in either July or August this summer.

Jones has long been a light heavyweight stalwart but is making a long-awaited move to heavyweight.

UFC President Dana White had previously said Jones would likely face the winner of UFC 260. Now that it's clear he'll be fighting Ngannou, the bout could come together rather quickly.

Jones (26-1, 10 KOs) took over the top spot in UFC's pound-for-pound rankings following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Miocic was ranked just behind him at No. 3 with Ngannou further down at No. 13. Those rankings were completely shaken up Saturday with Ngannou's win and could make a bout with Jones one of the most highly anticipated events in UFC history.

Ngannou (16-3, 12 KOs) has now rattled off five consecutive victories dating back to 2018. The native of Cameroon nearly saw his career derailed by back-to-back unanimous-decision losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis at UFC 220 and UFC 226.

Since then, he's knocked out every opponent he's faced and rewritten his narrative.

Now the heavyweight champion, Ngannou doesn't need to search for his next fight. Jones is ready and waiting for him.