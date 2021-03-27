    Evan Fournier's Celtics Debut Delayed Because of Health and Safety Protocols

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) reacts against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    It is still unclear when Evan Fournier will make his debut for the Boston Celtics.

    Royce Young of ESPN reported he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Saturday even though he cleared his physical Friday. It appeared as if he would make his debut with the team when it faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday prior to this news.

    "I don't really want to get into the specifics of everything, because I don't know all the answers," head coach Brad Stevens said. "As far as frustration, it's been a very consistent theme for us to be missing people. But hopefully that won't be long-term. We'll see how this all goes and go from there."

    Young noted it was unknown whether Fournier tested positive for COVID-19 or is being held out for contact tracing, but he will need negative tests for seven straight days to leave quarantine if it is because of tracing.

    This comes after the Celtics acquired him from the Orlando Magic via trade prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

    Boston sent Jeff Teague and two second-round draft picks to the Magic.

    Fournier is averaging 19.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

    When he returns, he is someone who can hit from the outside while playing in the space created by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.

