No. 3 Arkansas Survives Against No. 15 Oral Roberts to Advance to Elite Eight

No. 3 Arkansas Survives Against No. 15 Oral Roberts to Advance to Elite EightMarch 28, 2021
And then the clock struck midnight.
The Arkansas Razorbacks played spoiler to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles' Cinderella run with a 72-70 victory in Saturday's Sweet 16 game of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Davonte Davis, who made the game-winning shot with 3.1 seconds remaining, led the way for the No. 3 seed in the South Region, helping the Razorbacks advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.
An impressive showing from Max Abmas was not enough for the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles, who have not made the Elite Eight since 1974. While Abmas was largely brilliant, his final three-pointer that would have won it just missed.
Notable Player Stats
- Jalen Tate, G, ARK: 22 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB
- Davonte Davis, G, ARK: 16 PTS, 8 REB
- Moses Moody, G, ARK: 14 PTS, 6 REB
- Justin Smith, F, ARK: 12 PTS, 14 REB
- Max Abmas, G, OR: 25 PTS, 4 AST
- Carlos Jurgens, G, OR: 13 PTS, 6 REB
- Kevin Obanor, F, OR: 12 PTS, 11 REB
What's Next?
The Razorbacks face the top-seeded Baylor Bears in the Elite Eight on Monday.
