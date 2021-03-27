    No. 3 Arkansas Survives Against No. 15 Oral Roberts to Advance to Elite Eight

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson, right, tries to steal the ball from Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    And then the clock struck midnight.

    The Arkansas Razorbacks played spoiler to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles' Cinderella run with a 72-70 victory in Saturday's Sweet 16 game of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

    Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Davonte Davis, who made the game-winning shot with 3.1 seconds remaining, led the way for the No. 3 seed in the South Region, helping the Razorbacks advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995. 

    An impressive showing from Max Abmas was not enough for the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles, who have not made the Elite Eight since 1974. While Abmas was largely brilliant, his final three-pointer that would have won it just missed.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

    3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

    8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

    10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

    11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

    14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

    16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

    17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

    18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

    19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

    20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    Right Arrow Icon

                  

    Notable Player Stats

    • Jalen Tate, G, ARK: 22 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB
    • Davonte Davis, G, ARK: 16 PTS, 8 REB
    • Moses Moody, G, ARK: 14 PTS, 6 REB
    • Justin Smith, F, ARK: 12 PTS, 14 REB
    • Max Abmas, G, OR: 25 PTS, 4 AST
    • Carlos Jurgens, G, OR: 13 PTS, 6 REB
    • Kevin Obanor, F, OR: 12 PTS, 11 REB

              

    What's Next?

    The Razorbacks face the top-seeded Baylor Bears in the Elite Eight on Monday.

                   

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Oregon St. Survives Loyola

      Beavers become first No. 12 seed since 2002 to make Elite Eight

      Oregon St. Survives Loyola
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Oregon St. Survives Loyola

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Addresses Pay Gap Between Men's, Women's Basketball Players

      Draymond Addresses Pay Gap Between Men's, Women's Basketball Players
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Draymond Addresses Pay Gap Between Men's, Women's Basketball Players

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Beard Front-Runner for Texas Job

      Texas Tech’s Chris Beard is leading candidate to be next Texas HC, among other choices in the running (247)

      Beard Front-Runner for Texas Job
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Beard Front-Runner for Texas Job

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Final Sweet 16 Predictions ✅

      Our experts pick the winner of every game and react to results as they happen ➡️

      Final Sweet 16 Predictions ✅
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Final Sweet 16 Predictions ✅

      Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
      via Bleacher Report