No. 3 Arkansas Survives Against No. 15 Oral Roberts to Advance to Elite Eight

And then the clock struck midnight.

The Arkansas Razorbacks played spoiler to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles' Cinderella run with a 72-70 victory in Saturday's Sweet 16 game of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Davonte Davis, who made the game-winning shot with 3.1 seconds remaining, led the way for the No. 3 seed in the South Region, helping the Razorbacks advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.

An impressive showing from Max Abmas was not enough for the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles, who have not made the Elite Eight since 1974. While Abmas was largely brilliant, his final three-pointer that would have won it just missed.

Notable Player Stats

Jalen Tate, G, ARK: 22 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB

Davonte Davis, G, ARK: 16 PTS, 8 REB

Moses Moody, G, ARK: 14 PTS, 6 REB

Justin Smith, F, ARK: 12 PTS, 14 REB

Max Abmas, G, OR: 25 PTS, 4 AST

Carlos Jurgens, G, OR: 13 PTS, 6 REB

Kevin Obanor, F, OR: 12 PTS, 11 REB

What's Next?

The Razorbacks face the top-seeded Baylor Bears in the Elite Eight on Monday.

