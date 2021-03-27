NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Saturday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

1 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Not many teams can shoot 17.4 percent from the floor in the first half and still have a chance to win.

Despite those early struggles, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers were right in the thick of things late in the second half, and a Tate Hall layup with 6:56 remaining trimmed the deficit to 45-39.

The Ramblers defense stepped up from there, holding the Beavers scoreless for the next two-and-a-half minutes, but their own offense was also silenced during that stretch as precious seconds ticked away.

An alley-oop to Aher Uguak made it a three-point game with 3:30 remaining, but the lead swelled back to seven points in less than a minute. A Keith Clemons three-pointer with 2:24 remaining again put the Ramblers on the cusp of coming back with the lead trimmed to four points, but they just couldn't get over the hump.

When an open three-point look from Braden Norris missed the mark with 49 seconds to play in a 56-51 game, it was clear the Ramblers were officially out of opportunities.

Their undoing proved to be a 5-of-23 shooting performance from beyond the arc against the Oregon State zone. Credit the Beavers for making it an uncomfortable game from start to finish, but the Ramblers had their chances to claw back into the game.