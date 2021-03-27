2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval Makes Braves' Opening-Day Roster

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval was announced as part of the Atlanta Braves' 26-man roster Saturday.

Sandoval, who was a non-roster invitee during spring training, made the team after hitting .429 with four runs batted in during the exhibition season. He will get a one-year, $1 million contract.

The Braves originally signed Sandoval late in the 2020 season amid roster injuries. He quickly built bonds in the clubhouse and took on a veteran role as the Braves reached the National League Championship Series.

"One of the things I told my agent when the season was over, I want to come back no matter what," Sandoval said, per Steve Hummer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "The team last year, it was special to spend time with those guys. I saw day in and day out how they handled things together. I want to come back. I want one more ride with these guys."

Sandoval, a two-time All-Star and three-time World Series winner with the Giants, will slot in as a backup who can play some third base and play designated hitter against AL teams. He's been largely unable to recapture the magic he had during his original stint in San Francisco, but Braves manager Brian Snitker complimented Sandoval for transitioning to a secondary role in the Atlanta clubhouse, per Hummer.

The Braves are expected to compete for their fourth straight NL East championship in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.