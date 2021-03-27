NIT Tournament 2021: Bracket, Schedule and Semifinals Predictions

2 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Memphis may not have made it into the NCAA tournament, but that hasn't stopped the Tigers' motivation to finish the season strong. They're looking to win the NIT for the first time since 2002 and to leave the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas as tournament champions.

"Our guys want to play well," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said, per Field Level Media (h/t Yahoo Sports). "They know what platform we're on. They know we're on national TV."

The Tigers have been playing well since the start of the NIT. They beat Dayton 71-60 in the first round, then held on for a 59-56 victory over Boise State in the quarterfinals. In their latest win, sophomore guard Lester Quinones made a key putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to help edge the Broncos.

It's probable that Memphis will have another competitive game as it takes on Colorado State, which also just missed out on making the NCAA tournament this season. The Rams have played two close games in the NIT, pulling out wins each time, as they defeated Buffalo 75-73 and took down NC State 65-61.

Memphis's defense could give Colorado State some trouble, though. The Tigers rank 17th in the country in points allowed per game (62.5), 10th in steals per game (8.9) and tied for 25th in blocks per game (4.7).

With its defense likely to have a strong showing, Memphis will need to play well enough on the offensive end to pull out the win. And expect that to happen, as the Tigers should make key shots down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

It will be a close game, but Memphis will win and move on to the championship game, where it should then be the favorite to win the tournament.

Prediction: Memphis 72, Colorado State 69