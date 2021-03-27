NCAA Tournament 2021: Tips for Odds, Over-Under Scores for Sweet 16 Bracket

0 of 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

No NCAA men's basketball tournament games have taken place since Tuesday, but March Madness is back in action Saturday. The Sweet 16 round is set to get underway with four matchups, followed by four more Sunday.

While three No. 1 seeds remain alive in the tourney (Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan), there are plenty of underdogs looking to keep their Cinderella runs going. No. 11 Syracuse, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 15 Oral Roberts are all double-digit seeds that have defied the odds in reaching this point.

Will the heavy favorites continue to roll through the tournament? Can the underdogs continue their improbable runs? Anything can happen during March Madness.

Here's a look at the full Sweet 16 schedule, along with odds and picks for the games.