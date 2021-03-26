MLBPA's Tony Clark Open to Moving MLB ASG out of Georgia over New Voting Laws

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark said his union members are willing to consider moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta after legislation that significantly restricts voting rights was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.

"Players are very much aware," Clark told Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe. "As it relates to the All-Star Game, we have not had a conversation with the league on that issue. If there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation."

After voters in Georgia elected two Democratic senators in January and voted for President Joe Biden in November's general election, state legislators wrote and quickly passed SB 202, which allows the Republican-controlled legislature to take over the process of disqualifying ballots, imposes strict voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, decreases the number of ballot drop-off boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to those waiting in line to vote, among other restrictions.

Per CNN's Kelly Mena, Fredreka Schouten, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland, Kemp said the law would address "alarming issues" with the 2020 election, though election officials from across the U.S. told Nick Corasaniti, Reid J. Epstein and Jim Rutenberg of the New York Times there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Pro sports leagues moving marquee events from previously-named host cities as a result of local legislation is not uncommon. The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina to New Orleans and the NCAA banned championship events in the state following the passage of a law—later repealed—that targeted the transgender community.

