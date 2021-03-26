    Master P's Son Hercy Miller Commits to HBCU Tennessee State over LSU, More

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 26, 2021

    FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo Master P watches from a court side seat during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors in Orlando, Fla. The rapper and businessman said he will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl who was fatally shot along with her father on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Louisville. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Minnehaha Academy point guard Hercy Miller, who is the son of rapper, actor and entrepreneur Master P, has committed to Tennessee State over LSU, USC, Vanderbilt and more. 

    Miller told ESPN's Eric Woodward why he chose Tennessee State, a historically Black land-grant university, over his other choices:

    ESPN ranks Miller as a 3-star recruit and 51st overall among all shooting guards. He joins a Tigers team led by head coach Brian "Penny" Collins.

    Miller has chosen a similar path as Howard's Makur Maker, who ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 100 list of the top class of 2020 boys high school basketball prospects. The 5-star center chose Howard over Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and Oregon, among others.

    Mikey Williams could be joining Miller and Maker. The No. 3 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class has five HBCUs in his final top-10 list.

