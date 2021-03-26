Master P's Son Hercy Miller Commits to HBCU Tennessee State over LSU, More

Master P's Son Hercy Miller Commits to HBCU Tennessee State over LSU, MoreMarch 26, 2021
Minnehaha Academy point guard Hercy Miller, who is the son of rapper, actor and entrepreneur Master P, has committed to Tennessee State over LSU, USC, Vanderbilt and more.
Miller told ESPN's Eric Woodward why he chose Tennessee State, a historically Black land-grant university, over his other choices:
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Senior guard Hercy Miller (@hercymiller15), son of Master P, has passed over powerhouse Division I programs such as LSU, Vanderbilt, Missouri, UCLA, USC and Western Kentucky to select Tennessee State – an HBCU in Nashville, Tenn. Here he tells me why. https://t.co/r04Mbwhd4k
ESPN ranks Miller as a 3-star recruit and 51st overall among all shooting guards. He joins a Tigers team led by head coach Brian "Penny" Collins.
Miller has chosen a similar path as Howard's Makur Maker, who ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 100 list of the top class of 2020 boys high school basketball prospects. The 5-star center chose Howard over Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and Oregon, among others.
Mikey Williams could be joining Miller and Maker. The No. 3 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class has five HBCUs in his final top-10 list.
