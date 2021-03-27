UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC 260 features one of the best fights the organization can make right now, with a rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight championship serving as the main event.

Miocic is one of the most successful champions in the division's history. With a win over Ngannou, two wins over Daniel Cormier and four total title defenses, he has remained the holder of a belt that is notoriously difficult to maintain.

A rematch with Ngannou is an opportunity for the Cameroonian contender to show he's grown or that his power is inevitable with five more rounds to land a knockout blow.

A welterweight fight between Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley serves as the co-main event. Luque will attempt to break into the top tier of the division, while Woodley will look to break a three-fight losing streak.

Sean O'Malley will also make his return from his first UFC loss on the card. He draws the always-dangerous Thomas Almeida in a fun bantamweight matchup.

Here's a look at the complete offering and schedule for the March 27 card.