    Cincinnati to Investigate Allegations Surrounding Men's Basketball Program

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021
    Alerted 59m ago in the B/R App

    Houston celebrates with a team photo at Dickies Arena following their win over Cincinnati in an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The University of Cincinnati announced Friday that it will conduct an internal investigation into allegations made against the men's basketball program, according to Justin Williams of The Athletic. 

    Per Williams, Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said: "The University has always put the welfare of its student-athletes first. We feel this is an essential step to ensure that all of our athletic programs meet the highest standards."

    The university noted that it is using "independent fact finders" to conduct the investigation.

    The investigation comes after Williams reported a "rift" had developed between players and head coach John Brannen which resulted in a "mass roster exodus" as six players entered the transfer portal in the days following the team's loss to Houston in the AAC tournament title game. Seven players Brannen has recruited since 2019 have left the program, and just two of seven players who joined the team ahead of the 2020-21 season remain, per Williams.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Men's and Women's NCAA Tourney Budgets Widely Unequal

      Men's and Women's NCAA Tourney Budgets Widely Unequal
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Men's and Women's NCAA Tourney Budgets Widely Unequal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cincinnati releases statement reviewing allegations in men's basketball program

      Cincinnati releases statement reviewing allegations in men's basketball program
      Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball logo
      Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

      Cincinnati releases statement reviewing allegations in men's basketball program

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      CIN Reviewing MBB Allegations

      Cincinnati is beginning a review of allegations following mass roster exodus and reported rift between players and HC

      CIN Reviewing MBB Allegations
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      CIN Reviewing MBB Allegations

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      X-Factors for Every Sweet 16 Game 👀

      @kenyondavid highlights the key players and matchups to watch this weekend ➡️

      X-Factors for Every Sweet 16 Game 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      X-Factors for Every Sweet 16 Game 👀

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report